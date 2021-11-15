ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Young scores 42 points, Hawks beat Bucks to snap 6-game skid

perutribune.com
 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young and the...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks vs. Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, looking to get back into the win column on their home floor. Join us this evening for all of the action as the Hawks and Bucks play for the first time since the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. Hawks starters. Trae...
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Studs and duds from skid-snapping win over Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks got some much-needed home cooking on Sunday as they knocked off the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 120-100. It snaps a six-game losing streak that started even before the Hawks went on the road for four straight. It also served as a bit of get-back for the Bucks win in the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Skidding Hawks take on Bucks in Eastern Conference Finals rematch

The Atlanta Hawks will try to end a six-game losing streak when they return home on Sunday. The opponent awaiting them is the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, who are on the final leg of a five-game road trip. Atlanta did not win on its four-game swing against Western Conference...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks Beat Bucks#Ap#The Atlanta Hawks
perutribune.com

Capela leads Hawks past Hornets for fourth straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-105 on Saturday night. Cam Reddish scored 17 points, fellow reserve Danilo Gallinari had 16 and Atlanta won its fourth consecutive game. John Collins pitched in 15 points and eight rebounds.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lonzo Ball has unflattering comment about former team

Lonzo Ball’s former teammates might not be too happy about a recent comment that he made. The Chicago Bulls released a video to YouTube this week giving a behind-the-scenes look of their start to the season. The video included a clip of Ball addressing his teammates during practice ahead of Chicago’s opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball’s old team. Ball shared his scouting report on the Pelicans and made an unflattering remark about them.
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Headlined By Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers get brutal Damian Lillard news ahead of game vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard will miss his first game of the 2021-22 season on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Apparently, the Portland Trail Blazers star is dealing with abdominal pain. As Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl shared, Lillard has lower abdominal tendinopathy. While no other details were provided regarding his treatment and recovery, it is worth noting that it’s an injury he has been dealing since his Tokyo Olympics stint.
NBA
chatsports.com

Arizona beats Cal on Homecoming to snap 20-game skid

The Arizona Wildcats ended the longest active losing streak in college football, beating Cal 10-3 on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium to snap a 20-game skid. Michael Wiley scored on a 10-yard run with 2:17 left to give the UA (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) its first win since Oct. 5, 2019, a span of 763 days. He did so before an announced Homecoming crowd of 30,677, the smallest at Arizona Stadium since November 1972, but those who were still there when Arizona went into a victory formation stormed the field and celebrated with players, dozens of whom had never won a college game before Saturday.
ARIZONA STATE
Derrick

Towns, Wolves thrash Lakers 107-83 to snap 6-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 of his 29 points during Minnesota's dominant third quarter, and the Timberwolves snapped their six-game losing streak with a 107-83 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. D'Angelo Russell had 22 points against his former team and Patrick Beverley added...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy