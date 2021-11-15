Young scores 42 points, Hawks beat Bucks to snap 6-game skid

The Arizona Wildcats ended the longest active losing streak in college football, beating Cal 10-3 on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium to snap a 20-game skid. Michael Wiley scored on a 10-yard run with 2:17 left to give the UA (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) its first win since Oct. 5, 2019, a span of 763 days. He did so before an announced Homecoming crowd of 30,677, the smallest at Arizona Stadium since November 1972, but those who were still there when Arizona went into a victory formation stormed the field and celebrated with players, dozens of whom had never won a college game before Saturday.
