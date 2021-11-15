Member Info for FlySeaLSE

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

I don think LP can give a date tonight if it is not on an RNS first. Without an RNS no major news could come out of the presentation. As ST said it will be very good exposure. Lets hope but doubt it now. I personally would expect it in the...

Since you're advocating for IQ Tests I'll just explain to you how Placings work as you don't understand which is fine. When you go into a Placing you buy shares on a T+ ? basis. Some Placings are T+10 , GGP is T+3. That means that any shares bought in the Placing today were done on a T+3 basis. That does not mean you have to wait for settlement to sell your shares, at any time between now and the 24th I can sell as many placing shares as I like. If i sell today , I tell the market maker my sale is T+3. Monday? T+2. Tuesday? T+1. I can sell my placing shares whenever I like.
From my research they have helped clients and business’s reach satisfactory outcomes and resolutions in the past and unfortunately Any type of situation like this especially given the complicated circumstances would bring about murky conspiracies etc. so there is still the chance they are acting with bod to just try and sort it out once and for all. But the lack of any update or progress report is not on as it’s nearly been 6mths of total darkness. Surrey by law they would be required to give something or even anything and then when they do it’s essentially a passive aggressive rns insinuating that they can’t have the gm as there’s still an outstanding issue with some of the creditors claim of which we now know the secured one doesn’t even exist any more as it was dissolved on the 32st October. Bizarre.
Define a sensible response. Personally invest everything believes only one thing and that is GMS will soon become the stock the young analysts wished they found. Because GMS is going to MARS sir.
JPMorgan Ex-Brokers Fight Grandma in Court, Seeking Her Silence

(Bloomberg) -- A 95-year-old Florida woman who won an arbitration fight against her banker grandsons is now battling them in court -- seeking to collect the award, and also to preserve her ability to speak freely about her experience. Beverley Schottenstein prevailed earlier this year in a financial industry arbitration...
Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
TOP NEWS: Playtech takeover battle down to two as Gopher rules out bid

(Alliance News) - Playtech PLC shares fell on Friday after one of its long list of admirers pulled out of the running to acquire the gambling software firm. The stock was 2.1% lower at 754.00 pence each in London on Friday afternoon, valuing the company at GBP2.30 billion. It was 0.6% higher earlier in the session.
Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 19 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
IN BRIEF: ThomasLloyd Energy Impact targeting USD335 million in IPO

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust PLC - closed-ended investment firm set up to invest in a portfolio of unlisted sustainable energy infrastructure assets in emerging economies in Asia - Is targeting proceeds of up to USD335 million through the issue of up to 300 million shares via a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer at USD1.00. Notes that its London Main Market initial public offering includes an intermediaries offer to enable retail investor participation.
London pre-open: Stocks seen up as investors mull retail sales

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday as investors mull the latest UK retail sales figures. The FTSE 100 was called to open 30 points higher at 7,286. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "It's been a rather mixed week for European stocks...
IN BRIEF: Seraphim Space Investment Trust net assets up in quarter

Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC - UK-based investor focused on space-related companies - Reports net asset value per share increase of 6% year-on-year to GBP1.04 as at September 30. During the first quarter of the company's current financial year to the end of June 2022, it has completed GBP22.6 million in five follow-on investments.
Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
Carclo in interim profit swing as Technical Plastics division thrives

(Alliance News) - Carclo PLC on Friday reported a swing to profit in its first half and increased revenue, driven by its Technical Plastics division. In the six months to September 30 the West Yorkshire-based provider of engineering for medical, optical and aerospace industries recorded a pretax profit of GBP4.4 million, swinging from GBP865,000 loss a year before.
IN BRIEF: Puma Alpha VCT, VCT 12 and VCT 13 post net asset value rises

Puma Alpha VCT PLC - venture capital trust - Reports net asset value per share as at August 31 at 120.86 pence, up from 104.35p prior year driven by the upwards revaluation in Le Col and MyKindaFuture. Says concerns a rapid recovery is leading to supply and labour shortages which in turn are sending commodity prices and wages higher. "This is creating pressure for central banks to raise interest rates, with downside implications for equity values," says Chair Egmont Kock.
