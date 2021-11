We have not heard much about the Phoenix Suns on national podcasts lately despite their 8-game winning streak and second-best record in the West. In fact, the venerable Zach Lowe of ESPN fame admitted on Friday’s pod that he simply doesn’t find the Suns interesting to talk about. He says that the Suns are predictably good, and whenever he watches a game there’s simply nothing new that he hasn’t seen. He was not worried about the Suns when they were 1-3 and is equally not wowed by them winning (at the time) six straight game. Reminds me of the Spurs back in the day.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO