PITTSBURGH – Another day deserved an ugly game in Pittsburgh. That was exactly what happened between the Steelers and Lions, leading to a 16-16 tie. After the tie, Mike Asti spoke with Josh Carney of the Beaver County Times and Steelers Depot on Pittsburgh Sports Live to talk about what happened on both sides of the ball that led to tying a winless team. How did Mason Rudolph play? Would things have been different if the pass to run disparity was flipped the other way? Why did the Steelers defense struggle so much to stop the run, even knowing Detroit was going to bring a heavy run-first strategy?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO