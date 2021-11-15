Ohio State vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans college football matchup on November 20, 2021.

Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) face the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State's games this season have gone over 67 points three of 10 times.

Michigan State's games have gone over 67 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.9, is 13.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 24.3 points above the 42.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.9, 3.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67 .

The 67 over/under in this game is 13.2 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Spartans games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio State is 6-4-0 this year.

The Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 19.5 points or more so far this season.

Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes average 23.8 more points per game (46.3) than the Spartans give up (22.5).

Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Buckeyes collect 106 more yards per game (550) than the Spartans give up per matchup (444).

When Ohio State picks up more than 444 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have eight giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 16 takeaways .

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Spartans put up 34.6 points per game, 14.4 more than the Buckeyes allow (20.2).

When Michigan State records more than 20.2 points, it is 6-2-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans collect 81 more yards per game (449.9) than the Buckeyes give up (368.9).

In games that Michigan State amasses more than 368.9 yards, the team is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This season the Spartans have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (17).

Season Stats