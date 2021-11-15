Army vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Army Black Knights vs. UMass Minutemen college football matchup on November 20, 2021.

Nov 13, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back Markens Pierre (25) runs with the ball against the Bucknell Bisons during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

FBS Independent opponents will do battle when the Army Black Knights (6-3) face the UMass Minutemen (1-9) at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Odds for Army vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Army's games this season have gone over 57 points four of nine times.

UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in six of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.6 points higher than the combined 51.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 11.2 points fewer than the 68.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Black Knights games have an average total of 48.3 points this season, 8.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 57.8 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

Army Stats and Trends

Army is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Black Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 37.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Black Knights rack up 36.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (44.0).

When Army records more than 44.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Black Knights rack up 77.0 fewer yards per game (400.2) than the Minutemen give up per matchup (477.2).

When Army piles up more than 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Black Knights have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (10).

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 37.5 points or more.

UMass' games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Minutemen rack up 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights allow (24.2).

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.

The Minutemen rack up 30.8 fewer yards per game (291.9) than the Black Knights allow (322.7).

UMass is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals more than 322.7 yards.

This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Black Knights' takeaways (9).

