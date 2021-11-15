ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Army vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fkze_0cwoF8Nx00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Army Black Knights vs. UMass Minutemen college football matchup on November 20, 2021.

Nov 13, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back Markens Pierre (25) runs with the ball against the Bucknell Bisons during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

FBS Independent opponents will do battle when the Army Black Knights (6-3) face the UMass Minutemen (1-9) at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Army vs. UMass

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Army's games this season have gone over 57 points four of nine times.
  • UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 5.6 points higher than the combined 51.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 11.2 points fewer than the 68.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Black Knights games have an average total of 48.3 points this season, 8.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 57-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 57.8 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

Army Stats and Trends

  • Army is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Black Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 37.5 points or more.
  • Army's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Black Knights rack up 36.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Minutemen give up per matchup (44.0).
  • When Army records more than 44.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Black Knights rack up 77.0 fewer yards per game (400.2) than the Minutemen give up per matchup (477.2).
  • When Army piles up more than 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the Black Knights have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Army at SISportsbook .

UMass Stats and Trends

  • UMass has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 37.5 points or more.
  • UMass' games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
  • The Minutemen rack up 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights allow (24.2).
  • UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.2 points.
  • The Minutemen rack up 30.8 fewer yards per game (291.9) than the Black Knights allow (322.7).
  • UMass is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals more than 322.7 yards.
  • This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Black Knights' takeaways (9).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Bob Huggins criticizes Oscar Tshiebwe's decision to transfer to Kentucky

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Oscar Tshiebwe didn’t like to work hard in Morgantown. Following the Mountaineers’ 87-68 victory over Elon on Thursday, Huggins criticized his team’s efforts, saying he had 14 players on the roster that “all want to play,” but didn’t want to put in the work to earn the minutes.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Michie Stadium#Umass Minutemen#West Point#American Football#Army Black Knights#The Bucknell Bisons#Sports Fbs Independent#Umass View#Army Stats#Trends Army#The Black Knights
247Sports

4-star edge Cyrus Moss names top three

The top three is in for elite edge rusher Cyrus Moss. A day after helping Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to the state title, the four-star defender turned his attention to recruiting and narrowed his focus, naming a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon. The Ducks are the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy gets drug-tested after huge game in win vs. Falcons

Many NFL players have openly said that they do not think the league’s drug testing program is truly random, and New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is the latest to subscribe to that theory. Van Noy had his biggest game of the season in Thursday night’s 25-0 win over...
NFL
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Game Preview: Virginia Tech Travels to Miami

Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Saturday, November 20, 7:30, ACCN. Virginia Tech (5-5, 3-3) and Miami (5-5, 3-3) meet in a battle for bowl eligibility on Saturday night in south Florida. This weekend’s winner will be eligible for a bowl game; the loser will still have work to do. Of course,...
MIAMI, FL
Sports Illustrated

How Healthy is Utah Ahead of Showdown Against Oregon?

The Utes saw multiple players get banged up in last week's game win over Arizona. Sitting down with Utah beat writer Josh Newman to discuss this week's big matchup. Check out what Oregon will be wearing when it faces off with Utah on Saturday. The second-year cornerback was the starter...
OREGON STATE
cbslocal.com

Interim Coach Battles Embattled Coach As Virginia Tech Visits Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – One team is going to earn bowl eligibility, and one team is going to fall deeper into misery. With an interim coach on one side and an embattled coach on the other, Virginia Tech visits Miami on Saturday in a matchup of teams that expected more this season. They have identical records; 5-5 overall, 3-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, not remotely close to the aspirational level for either program.
MIAMI, FL
Sports Illustrated

Utah Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

Utah is usually good for a few NFL-caliber players on defense, a unit that is typically one of the best in the Pac-12. While they don't put up dominant numbers, the Utes boast some more future NFL players that will have to be at their best against a high-powered Oregon offense on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Connecticut Coach Dan Hurley Lands Elite Guard Stephon Castle

Connecticut Coach Dan Hurley Lands Elite Guard Stephon Castle. Stephon Castle was sure, so he didn’t want to wait. After an “amazing” official visit in Storrs, Conn., the 6’5” combo guard looked over at Connecticut associate head coach Kimani Young, who was driving him back to the airport, and told him that he was ready to end his recruitment and join the Huskies.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy