WATCH: Make It Two Scores In Two Weeks For Hunter Renfrow

By Brandon Little
 6 days ago
Last week against the New York Giants was Hunter Renfrow’s first game playing without Henry Ruggs III. With the departure of Ruggs after the OVI incident, Renfrow is the leading wide receiver on the team. Renfrow immediately made an impact against the Giants with an early touchdown.

More of the same this week for Renfrow. The Clemson product found the end zone from short range on a catch from Derek Carr against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter. Carr connected with Renfrow on the right side of the end zone from six yards out. Much like last week against the Giants, Renfrow proved to be a red zone threat.

The third year receiver doesn’t do anything special, just runs crisp routes. It proves to be enough to get open just enough. Renfrow was able to hold onto the catch through contact to give the Raiders their first score of the game. At the time Renfrow has two catches for nine yards. The touchdown stands out dramatically.

'The End is Near' for Wily Veteran James Skalski

Veteran linebacker James Skalski opens up about the emotions surrounding his final home game at Clemson, as the Tigers get set to host Wake Forest in a key ACC matchup on Saturday.

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: “I have to be better”

Trevor Lawrence says he has to improve after a couple of down games lately for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dabo Swinney: When Clemson Finally Uses Transfer Portal, It'll be 'One of Greatest Days'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been reluctant to use the NCAA transfer portal, but he knows one day it'll be an inevitable need to help the Tigers' roster.

This makes it two touchdowns in two weeks for Renfrow. Las Vegas’ leading receiver continues to produce when the team needs production from the wide receiver position. If Renfrow can keep scoring touchdowns that’ll be okay with everyone involved.

The Raiders currently hold the third best odds of winning their division according to FanDuel at +250

The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
