DrumBeat.ai heralds new era in ear health for rural and remote Indigenous Australian children with AI-infused cloud

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is delighted to support the DrumBeat.ai project, a world-leading initiative using artificial intelligence and the Azure cloud to enhance the recognition of ear disease in rural and remote areas of Australia. The overarching objective of the DrumBeat.ai project is to develop an image classification algorithm to autonomously analyse eardrum images...

IN THIS ARTICLE
