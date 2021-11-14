DrumBeat.ai heralds new era in ear health for rural and remote Indigenous Australian children with AI-infused cloud

The recent discovery of several hundred children’s remains in unmarked graves at residential schools for Indigenous children in Canada has highlighted similar suffering in over 350 such schools in the U.S., which are only now being investigated. The causes of so many deaths—of 4,120 children identified by Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, with many more unidentified—included tuberculosis and other diseases, but cruel patterns of corporal punishment and sexual abuse also played a major role. Children’s separation from their families was brutal, involving a policy of assimilation that served to undermine Native American resistance to dispossession. Carlisle Indian Industrial School, near Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, served as the model for both countries. In July 2021, nine Lakota children who died there were reburied with honor by their people; another child’s remains were returned to her Alaskan Aleut tribe.

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO