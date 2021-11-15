What does rejection of Tulip mean for future tall buildings in London?

While the common focus on MPs’ second jobs is the vast amounts of money paid, there is the other consideration of the time spent away from their primary duties (“The only people MPs should be hustling for are their constituents”, Andrew Rawnsley, Comment). During my working life, my employers had the old-fashioned idea that, in order to be paid, I had to turn up and do work to their benefit. If MPs are working up to 30 hours a month at a second job, how much does that eat into their working week? Is an MP’s job so undemanding that they can fit in the extra hours? If they contend that the work is in addition to their parliamentary commitments, do they contravene the working time directive? Do you want to be represented by an MP who is exhausted?

POLITICS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO