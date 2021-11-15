What does rejection of Tulip mean for future tall buildings in London?
By Rob Hakimian
newcivilengineer.com
6 days ago
The decision was celebrated in many quarters. Among them were those who were concerned about its cost, its impact on nearby heritage sites, and the embodied carbon in its structure – as well as those who thought it was just an eyesore and a design failure. However, questions have...
It was once billed as a “high tech wonder” which would attract millions of tourists to London, a bold “statement of confidence” as the capital looks towards its post-Covid future. But this week, any remaining hope that the 1,000ft Tulip skyscraper would bloom in the heart of the City was...
The Tulip skyscraper will not be built after a government panel found it to be "poor and unsympathetic to the historical context" of the capital. The 1,000ft (305m) tower was initially approved by the City of London Corporation, but the plans were rejected by London's mayor. An appeal was launched...
A roofer who dumped building material half a mile from his home lost his job in a "moment of stupidity" and now must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Connor Litowczuk left bags filled with slate roof tiles, cement, packaging and takeaway drinks cartons at Fox Covert Lane, near Barton in Fabis, on 7 April.
Those MPs in the north and west of England who believed Boris Johnson when he promised to level up the regions will be drowning their sorrows this weekend. The prime minister’s flagship integrated rail plan was revealed to be not much more than reheated and piecemeal improvements to existing rail lines.
Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. The decision to seek medical care just days after her return to Monaco was made jointly by the couple, assisted by Charlene's brothers. In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum.
New York City tourists and natives alike can now take part in the highest external building climb in the world. “City Climb” above the Edge observation deck at Hudson Yards lets visitors take in the city sights from 1,200 feet above the street. NBC’s Joe Fryer suits up to scale the skyscraper for Weekend TODAY.Nov. 20, 2021.
Ethiopia on Saturday hailed the return of precious artefacts looted by British soldiers more than 150 years ago, after a long campaign for their restitution. "These restitutions are taking place in a global context where the role of museums in portraying colonial histories and the legitimacy of displaying looted artefacts is being questioned," Ethiopia's National Heritage Restitution Committee said in a statement in September.
Soho House got into the online retail business back in 2016 with a three-month beta test, selling collections of coveted furnishings to members only. “Members were always asking Nick where we got things” for the houses, says Aalish Yorke-Long, managing director for Soho House Retail. Recognizing an opportunity for brand expansion when he saw one, founder and CEO Nick Jones decided it was time to start producing some items in-house.
Now Jones and Yorke-Long are translating that digital store to brick-and-mortar ones, beginning with the debut of a London flagship this past September and, in November, an outpost in Manhattan’s...
Europe’s Covid wave should be “a warning to us”, a SAGE advisor has said as he urged those in the UK yet to be fully vaccinated to get the jab.Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and member of SAGE, told Sky News how soaring cases in central Europe show “the importance of vaccination.”It comes as infections have been rising across parts of the continent, with some countries experiencing a record number of daily cases in recent weeks.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that Europe was the only region in the world where Covid-related...
If you haven't seen what's happening with our friends up in western Canada, it's not great. After enduring a record-breaking heat dome and deadly wildfires this summer, residents of British Columbia are now dealing with massive flooding and mudslides. A state of emergency has been declared after a massive storm—an "atmospheric river" that officials have called a once-in-a-century event—dumped a month's worth of precipitation in 24 hours.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock (fair enough, given the last two years), you’ll know that Adele is back with a new album. In this one-off concert at the London Palladium, the singer returns from LA to bask in some “hometown glory” for the night. She belts out sure-to-be-huge hits such as Easy on Me, as well as the reliable classics (makeshift mics at the ready). But it’s those in between bits – sweary “Oh my god!” anecdotes, that mighty cackle, tearful moments of gratitude – that make Adele one of our very best. Taking questions from stars such as Stormzy and Alan Carr, she is also surrounded by family, friends and fans. Everyone is welcome at the Adele love-fest – so join in. Hollie Richardson.
Naguib Sawiris -- one of Africa's richest men, with an estimated fortune of over $3 billion -- has warned that the Egyptian government's involvement in the private sector makes for an unfair playing field. Egypt's economy "has been given a push lately because of government spending on infrastructure, such as new highways and the new capital... and the private sector is building these projects," Sawiris said.
Home secretaries from both main parties have scapegoated asylum seekers in attempts to endear themselves to voters in recent decades. But none with the fervour of Priti Patel, who in her two-year tenure at the Home Office has announced a series of initiatives to put people off seeking asylum in the UK. Wave machines in the Channel, flying asylum seekers to inhospitable islands thousands of miles away to be processed, criminalising those who rescue people drowning at sea: all are recent measures proposed by the home secretary regardless of their compatibility with international law and Britain’s moral obligations.
While the common focus on MPs’ second jobs is the vast amounts of money paid, there is the other consideration of the time spent away from their primary duties (“The only people MPs should be hustling for are their constituents”, Andrew Rawnsley, Comment). During my working life, my employers had the old-fashioned idea that, in order to be paid, I had to turn up and do work to their benefit. If MPs are working up to 30 hours a month at a second job, how much does that eat into their working week? Is an MP’s job so undemanding that they can fit in the extra hours? If they contend that the work is in addition to their parliamentary commitments, do they contravene the working time directive? Do you want to be represented by an MP who is exhausted?
Tapa Roja Monastrell, Yecla, Spain 2019 (£7, Marks & Spencer) Of the big three European producers, France and Italy usually produce the most wine each year. 2021 has been a different story, however. According to figures released earlier this month by the international wine research body the OIV, a year of extreme weather events including unseasonal frost and record high summer temperatures saw wine production drop dramatically across the continent. The weather gods were particularly unkind to France, where output fell by almost a third on the previous vintage. That means Spain, which itself experienced a significant but lesser drop of 14%, and which is still some way behind Italy, is currently Europe’s second-largest wine producer. Similar movement is afoot if we turn from quantity to quality: over the past decade, Spanish wine has become so much more exciting and diverse. It’s now a genuine challenger on both scores to France and Italy, while still providing some of the continent’s best-value red wines, such as this spice-edged plummy number from the southeastern Spanish DO, Yecla.
While the Cambridges and the Sussexes have been going about their royal duties and philanthropic endeavors like business as usual, there still seems to be some lingering tension between the two royal couples. But with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming 2022 trip to America for the continuation of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize, there’s a new opportunity for them to reconnect with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — should they choose to take it. The details of William and Kate’s trip will tell us a great deal about the current state of their relationship with the Sussexes, and...
Brook’s, 6 Bradford Road, Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 1RW (01484 715284). Small plates £7.50-£10, large plates £16.50-£25, desserts £6.50-£7, wine from £21. My name is Jay Rayner and I am powerless in the face of good bread. I am especially powerless in the face of the treacle and malt bread with a whipped peak of Marmite butter, served to me at Brook’s, a startlingly good modern brasserie opposite the civic hall in Brighouse, West Yorkshire. It arrives oven hot and shaped as a tall, pert muffin. The top is glazed to a shine with a slick of sticky treacle. I tear at it, so that it puffs warm, sweet-savoury gusts of come-hither hot air. The texture seems open until I chew and it becomes satisfyingly cakey. When spread lavishly with the butter, it reminds me of the dark slices of Soreen paved with salted Anchor, eaten on winter afternoons when I was a kid. Only this malt loaf has grown up a bit. It is Soreen’s older brother, the more sophisticated one who has seen things.
The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
Ryanair has confirmed plans to remove itself from the London Stock Exchange due to high costs and the low number of trades being made.The airline said it will just be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange, with the final day of trading set to be on December 17. It currently has dual-listed status.Ryanair said: “As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to...
Developers are “gorging” on greenfield sites in rural areas to build despite a record amount of brownfield land being available for construction, a charity has said.A report by the CPRE, an organisation that aims to protect the countryside, said there is enough brownfield land in England to accommodate 1.3 million homes.Despite this, CPRE said “wasteful and immoral” developers are choosing to concrete over greensites because it is cheaper. Emma Bridgewater, the charity’s president, is calling for councils and planners to take a “brownfield first policy”.“We need to direct councils and developers to use these sites – often in town and...
