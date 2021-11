LUFKIN –Marshall’s football season came to an end Saturday afternoon when it fell to the Crosby Cougars in the area round of the playoffs 52-14 at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin. The Mavericks finish the season with a final record 8-4 while the Cougars advance to the next round with a record of 10-2. “Man, this senior class was phenomenal,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Greidl said. “Like I just told them, they did everything we asked them to do. They played their tails off and they did it to the best of their ability. That’s all you can ask as a coach. You want the kids’ best and we got it. I’m so proud of that group. To be playing week 12 of the football season with that group is pretty remarkable. They earned every bit of it. There are a lot of life lessons that happened this year. There are a lot of lifetime memories that have happened. This one is going to sting for a little bit but at the end of the day, we’re going to remember all those great moments and I’m so proud of those guys.”

LUFKIN, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO