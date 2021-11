Battlefield fans on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are starting to get their hands on Battlefield 2042 via early access, which has revealed more features missing from the latest installment, including some fairly basic features. Back in October, we relayed word of the dozens of features from previous games missing in the new installment, but most of these features weren't of extreme consequence. It's unclear why the game has been gutted of so many features, but players have discovered another, and unlike some of the previous features, it's very notable.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO