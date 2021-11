We thought Week 8 of the NFL season was the wacky one, but we had no idea what Week 9 had in store for us. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers got outcoached, outplayed and were flat-out embarrassed by an Arizona Cardinals team without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. The Buffalo Bills stunk of the joint in a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Denver Broncos — who apparently aren’t tanking — dominated the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams didn’t show up in front of Paris Hilton, of all people, in a primetime beatdown at the hands of the Tennessee Titans.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO