CHARLOTTE — Haason Reddick can admit it now — it stung when he first heard those words, which sat like the bookends of his career with the Cardinals. But the 27-year-old is in a better place now, and that’s not just in reference to being back on the East Coast after four years in Arizona, during which he only hinted at realizing the potential the Cardinals saw when they chose him 13th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO