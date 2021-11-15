Dodgers Do Not Plan On Making Any Coaching Changes in 2022

The Dodgers’ bench/depth struggled in 2021. It struggled so much that 41-year-old Albert Pujols was looked at as a massive upgrade when they signed him in mid-May. The loss of Edwin Rios (who was, admittedly, struggling at the time) hurt, and the fact Gavin Lux was hurt and forgot how to hit early in the season didn’t help matters. The Dodgers had to turn to the likes of Zach McKinstry, Sheldon Neuse, Luke Raley and Zach Reks to try to replace Enrique Hernandez and Joc Pederson. A championship-caliber team usually finds ways to replace guys like Hernandez and Pederson, but for whatever reason, Andrew Friedman had a tough time doing it in 2021.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO