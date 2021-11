The Tar Heels opened the season tonight by taking on Loyola (MD) in what was Hubert Davis’ first regular season game as the head coach. He had a surprise for us right away, as he started Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Leaky Black, Brady Manek, and Armando Bacot. During the exhibition game over the weekend, Dawson Garcia and Kerwin Walton were in the starting lineup, so it looks like Davis stayed true to his plan to start his best defensive players. However, it’s worth noting right away that we saw a variety of lineups all night long, and ultimately seven players played 18+ minutes.

