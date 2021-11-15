Senate President Spilka To Attend Infrastructure Signing at White House
WASHINGTON DC – Massachusetts Senate President Karen E. Spilka will travel to the White House on Monday, November 15, and...framinghamsource.com
WASHINGTON DC – Massachusetts Senate President Karen E. Spilka will travel to the White House on Monday, November 15, and...framinghamsource.com
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0