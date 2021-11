The celebration was spectacular for the Moapa Valley High School Volleyball team on Friday night, Nov. 5, when they narrowly defeated their Boulder City opponent and won the NIAA 3A Southern Regional Championship. The Lady Pirates came from behind after trailing in the first two sets, to win the match in the last three hard-fought sets against the Eagles. The regional match was hosted by Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite.

MOAPA VALLEY, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO