‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Comin’ at Ya Like a Dark Horse (RECAP)

This Fear the Walking Dead review contains spoilers. I like Lennie James. He’s a serious dramatic actor who truly commits to his roles. I like Mo Collins, too. She has good comedic timing but she also knows how to tap into her darker side. Demetrius Grosse is an imposing, formidable presence, commanding the screen in almost every scene he’s in. And then there’s Rufus, a lovable, loyal bloodhound. Toss in a bunch of zombies, and you have yourselves an entertaining, must-watch episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Or, at least, you should.
Comments / 0