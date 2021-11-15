ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Comin’ at Ya Like a Dark Horse (RECAP)

Messenger
 6 days ago

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Comin’ at...

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead, Cindy Hawkins: Things To Note

John Dorie Sr. discovers that there’s more out in the wasteland than radiation and walkers in this week’s Fear The Walking Dead: Things To Note!. It’s Sunday! That means it’s time for an all-new episode of Fear The Walking Dead, and with it, another installment of Things To Note!. Last...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Amelio
Person
Christine Evangelista
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead does Strand really have Wendell at the Tower?

Fear the Walking Dead’s most recent episode, “Breath With Me,” was a Sarah-centric (Mo Collins) story. The series has continued its anthology episodes with a focus on one or two major characters. Sarah is worried about her brother Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) and goes in search of him against the wishes of the rest of the group.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 4 Review: Wendell Rescue Mission Goes South

This Fear the Walking Dead review contains spoilers. I like Lennie James. He’s a serious dramatic actor who truly commits to his roles. I like Mo Collins, too. She has good comedic timing but she also knows how to tap into her darker side. Demetrius Grosse is an imposing, formidable presence, commanding the screen in almost every scene he’s in. And then there’s Rufus, a lovable, loyal bloodhound. Toss in a bunch of zombies, and you have yourselves an entertaining, must-watch episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Or, at least, you should.
TV SERIES
thekoalition.com

Fear The Walking Dead ‘We Go Way Back’ Ep. 705 | Exclusive Clip

Season seven of Fear The Walking Dead been impressive with their anthology-type episodes that allows viewers to see how their favorite (and hated) characters are acclimating to the harsh landscape and environmental changes the nuclear bomb fallout. In episode five’s “Till Death” Dwight and Sherry code is tested during their...
TV SERIES
Chariton Leader

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: A Blackout Brings the Truth to Light (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 6, “Who Are You?”]. Nothing like a good ol’ blackout to get a story rolling… well, kind of. While tonight’s installment “Who Are You?” isn’t quite as intense as last week’s almost-escape from the Civic Republic Military campus, it does shine a little light (ha!) on how the CRM took down Omaha and the Campus Colony — and who was probably involved with that unpleasantness. Plus, we get a little more info on how Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) is connected to everything, and one character makes a decision to sneak into the CRM with disastrous results.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Horse#Fear The Walking Dead
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead has another first with this death

Everyone knows that The Walking Dead universe is especially cruel to horses, and recently they introduced an infant walker on Fear the Walking Dead. Now Fear TWD has another first in the most recent episode with another death we haven’t seen before. In “Breathe With Me,” we witness Josiah, the...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Exclusive: Meet Aisha Tyler’s Mickey

Are you ready to meet a Mickey who definitely is no mouse? Terrible ledes aside, get ready because Aisha Tyler’s Mickey is heading to Fear the Walking Dead this week, and Decider has an exclusive look at the episode as her new character meets Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Why Jadis Landed on The Walking Dead: World Beyond Before the Rick Grimes Movie (Exclusive)

Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis is making a layover on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Next stop: the Walking Dead movie reuniting McIntosh with her former series co-star Andrew Lincoln, reprising his role as Rick Grimes in a series of theatrical films. Six in-universe years after a Civic Republic Military helicopter rescues Rick and flies him away from The Walking Dead with Jadis, McIntosh returns as the first flagship series character to crossover into Season 2 of spin-off World Beyond. In real-time, three years have passed since Scott Gimple, the chief content officer of AMC's Walking Dead Universe, announced the feature film trilogy continuing Jadis and Rick's stories in a new corner of the zombie apocalypse.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Jadis Jolt: Pollyanna McIntosh on Shock Walking Dead Return and Rick Grimes Movies (Exclusive)

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "Who Are You?" Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis is touching back down on Walking Dead ahead of schedule. Moments after a Civic Republic Military helicopter airlifted Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) away from The Walking Dead, chief content officer Scott Gimple announced Rick's story would continue in a series of feature films. Jadis ended up a passenger aboard that fateful flight heading for movie theaters, but in a jolt to the Walking Dead Universe, McIntosh makes a surprise return as CRM Warrant Officer Stokes on spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy