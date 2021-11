Harry Kane’s haul against San Marino on Monday moved him up to joint third place on the Three Lions’ all-time goalscoring list, just five off the top.The Tottenham striker has scored nearly three goals every four games across his 67 caps as he continues to chase Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 for the men’s national team.Here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares to the leading group.Wayne Rooney – 53 goals in 120 caps, 2003-18Also England’s most-capped outfield player, Rooney only scored once at a World Cup finals tournament – against Uruguay in 2014 – but his...

