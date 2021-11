The Sonoma County health department is releasing guidelines for holiday gatherings and travel. The main guidelines urge people who are not vaccinated to avoid travel and holiday gatherings or get vaccinated immediately. This is especially the case if you are planning to gather for Thanksgiving as it takes two weeks to become fully protected against COVID-19 after receiving the single-dose J&J vaccine or a second dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. At all times, unvaccinated people should wear a mask indoors and maintain social distancing of 6 feet when meeting with people outside their immediate family. If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, don’t travel, host or attend a gathering.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO