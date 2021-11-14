ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles 2021 #21 Prospect John Rhodes

By Tony Pente
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Level: FCL/A- Tools (current/future value) SeasonTeamLevelAgeHRBB%K%AVGOBPSLGOPSISOLD%GB%FB%wOBAwRC+. 2021BALCPX2000.0%0.0%1.0001.0001.0002.000.000100%0.0%0.0%.881411. 2021BALCPX20018.8%18.8%.154.313.154.466.00011.1%55.6%33.3%.26550. 2021BALA2028.6%15.2%.266.343.372.715.10632.9%35.5%31.6%.339100. Most Likely Future Role: 4th outfielder. Ceiling: 2nd Division starting corner outfielder. What we know: Drafted in the 3rd round and given an overslot $1,380,000 (late 2nd round) bonus to forgo going back to the University of Kentucky, Rhodes...

