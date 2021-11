Many thought the Broncos (5-4) were already preparing for the future when they traded away star linebacker Von Miller prior to the trade deadline. However, Denver showed it is still focused on this season when it had its most complete game of the year in Week 9's win over the Cowboys. The Broncos scored a season-high 30 points while also limiting Dallas' explosive offense to a season-low 16. The Broncos will look to finish the year 4-0 versus the NFC East when they host the Eagles (3-6) on Sunday. You can stream the game on any device in select markets on Paramount+.

