ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After Denver's 30-16 win over the Cowboys, it's fair to properly celebrate one of the team's biggest wins of the last several years. The victory — which few outside the organization believed to be possible — seemed to count a little bit more than just a tick in the win column. Even just a day after the win over the Cowboys, the Broncos appeared to have renewed swagger as they look to continue their win streak.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO