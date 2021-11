The first orbital flight of SpaceX’s Mars-bound Starship rocket will take place in January, Elon Musk has announced.Starship SN20 will be the most powerful rocket ever built when it lifts off in 2022 from the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, with the SpaceX boss telling the National Academy of Sciences on Wednesday that it will have more than twice the thrust of the Saturn V rockets used to launch people to the Moon during Nasa’s Apollo program. “The idea behind this is to have the first fully and rapidly reusable rocket... that’s really the holy grail of rocketry,” he...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO