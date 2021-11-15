ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike White & Jets Hammered in Loss to Bills

By Phil Sullivan
jetnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets dropped a 45-17 contest to the Buffalo Bills. Mike White threw 3...

www.jetnation.com

Comments / 0

timestelegram.com

NY Jets Robert Saleh won't 'rush' QB Zach Wilson back; will Mike White start vs. Bills?

It appears that Mike White could get at least one more chance to add to his remarkable and strange resume as a New York Jets starting quarterback. Rookie Zach Wilson is on track to return to the practice field this week after missing the past two games with a PCL sprain in his right knee. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson still has a ways to go before being cleared for Sunday's game against the Bills, and Saleh hinted that the team would be cautious when deciding on what's next for their 22-year-old No. 2 overall pick.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills opponent preview: Jets quarterback Mike White

Zach Wilson, the shiny, new quarterback for the New York Jets is hurt. So fans of the Buffalo Bills will have to wait to see his debut against our defense. In his place is Mike White who created some buzz as the Jets took down the Cincinnati Bengals. White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns. White had an 82 percent completion percentage and 9.0 yards per attempt. That’s a phenomenal game. In his other two appearances White has been solid, albeit not quite as spectacular as he was taking down Cincinnati. Let’s check in on how he’s getting it done.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bills vs. Jets: Mike White will start at quarterback for New Jersey

The Buffalo Bills were supposed to get their first glimpse at New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson this weekend, but that won’t be the case announced Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday. It’ll be Mike White under center when the Bills come to the Meadowlands. It was back...
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike White to remain New York Jets' starting QB against Buffalo Bills

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets are sticking with fan favorite Mike White at quarterback for at least another week. With a choice between White and highly touted rookie Zach Wilson, who is returning from a knee injury, coach Robert Saleh decided to roll with the hot hand. Saleh, who made the announcement on Wednesday, also cited Wilson's injury as a factor in the decision.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Can QB Mike White Take the Next Step?

From obscure backup quarterback to the talk of more than a few in town, Mike White's football life has dramatically flipped since taking over for injured rookie QB Zach Wilson on Oct. 24 in New England. Wilson, who will make his third NFL start for the Jets (2-6), against the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, was serenaded with Mike White chants by the Green & White faithful the last time he played at home in a 34-31 triumph over the Bengals on Halloween.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jets’ Mike White announcement

New York Jets fans came into the season hoping they’d found a quarterback to rally around. They just might not have been thinking about the specific one they’d end up wanting. Jets fans have been high on Mike White ever since he stepped in to replace the injured Zach Wilson,...
NFL
nysportsday.com

Jets Vs. Bills Betting Odds And Analysis — Can Mike White Shine Again?

Bills -12 (-110) According to sources, White won over his teammates and coaches for his quick grasp of the playbook and his relationship with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was in the booth instead of being on the sidelines for starter Zach Wilson. Wilson’s status to return from a knee injury still isn’t clear.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Bills have shut down inexperienced QBs this season; Is Jets’ Mike White next?

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills defense has made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks through eight games this season. No passer has thrown for more than 300 yards in a game against the Bills this season. Buffalo has the no. 1-ranked pass defense in the league, allowing only 177 yards per game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Jets: Mike White's chance to prove he belongs among 5 Week 10 storylines

The Jets are hoping a little magic is left in MetLife Stadium after their Week 8 upset of the Bengals. Buffalo travels to East Rutherford this Sunday fresh off an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars last weekend. An angry Bills team is about the worst possible opponent for the Jets after giving up over 500 yards of offense to the Colts on Thursday Night Football — especially considering Josh Allen and company are averaging 390.1 yards and 29.4 points per game.
NFL
wmleader.com

There was wretchedness everywhere for Jets in loss to Bills

1. They still play in a league that features the Detroit Lions, and despite every effort by the Steelers to give them their first win Sunday, the Lions politely declined and settled for a tie. As long as the Lions are in the league, the Jets aren’t the worst football team on the planet.
NFL
jetnation.com

Pass Heavy Jets: Is the Passing Offense Sustainable?

The New York Jets have not had the 2021 season they had hoped for, starting 2-6 and having to fight tooth and nail for each win they’ve managed to pull off. Both wins came against quality opponents in the Titans and Bengals, a pair of potential playoff teams. The losses to New England and Denver are ones that cut deep when trying to establish a culture built on discipline and toughness. The last two weeks, however, have shown a glimpse of what the Jets’ offense, particularly the passing game, could look like when operating on all cylinders.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets QB Mike White will try to find more magic against tough Bills 'D'

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, second from left, greets quarterback Mike White, left, after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II. A friendly piece...
