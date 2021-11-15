Mike White & Jets Hammered in Loss to Bills

The New York Jets have not had the 2021 season they had hoped for, starting 2-6 and having to fight tooth and nail for each win they’ve managed to pull off. Both wins came against quality opponents in the Titans and Bengals, a pair of potential playoff teams. The losses to New England and Denver are ones that cut deep when trying to establish a culture built on discipline and toughness. The last two weeks, however, have shown a glimpse of what the Jets’ offense, particularly the passing game, could look like when operating on all cylinders.
Comments / 0