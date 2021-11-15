Mike White & Jets Hammered in Loss to Bills

Zach Wilson, the shiny, new quarterback for the New York Jets is hurt. So fans of the Buffalo Bills will have to wait to see his debut against our defense. In his place is Mike White who created some buzz as the Jets took down the Cincinnati Bengals. White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns. White had an 82 percent completion percentage and 9.0 yards per attempt. That’s a phenomenal game. In his other two appearances White has been solid, albeit not quite as spectacular as he was taking down Cincinnati. Let’s check in on how he’s getting it done.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO