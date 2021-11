By Jack Wittels (Bloomberg) –Global talks on how to clean up shipping are set to begin Monday as momentum builds to cut pollution from the sector. The International Maritime Organization “is under pressure to do something,” said Edmund Hughes, who was previously responsible for greenhouse gas emissions at the United Nations body, which is shipping’s global regulator and the host of the upcoming virtual talks. “It’s going to be difficult if nothing of substance comes out of next week.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO