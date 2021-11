“It’s Monday, and your Minnesota Vikings are coming off yet another mind-numbing and insane loss.” ~ A repeat line from last week. Why is this a thing this season? Your Minnesota Vikings jumped out to a 14 point lead twice against the very good Baltimore Ravens. Then, even after that, they shut down the offensive game calling for the rest of the game until the final drive, where they threw a ball to Adam Thielen to tie the game. Then after getting turnovers and going nowhere, we knew that Justin Tucker would stake the hearts of Vikings fans with only seconds left in overtime.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO