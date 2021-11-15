School board to consider teacher contract

The Vigo County School Board will be asked to approve a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Vigo County Teachers Association when it meets at 6 p.m. tonight at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

Superintendent Rob Haworth also will announce the creation of the Circle of Honor, described as “a prestigious award honoring prominent alumni, staff, administrators and community members who have contributed to the VCSC over the course of its history.”

In addition, the board will be asked to approve school calendars for 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, returning teachers would receive a $4,000 pay increase over two years and the agreement would boost beginning teacher pay to $39,000 this year and $40,000 next year.

VCTA members approved the contract by a vote of 528 in favor and 54 opposed, with 79.7% of membership voting.

The two-year contract has a salary schedule, or steps, with each step carrying a $1,000 pay boost. The agreement provides returning teachers a $4,000 pay raise over the next two years, most of it on the salary base, but some of it a stipend the first year as teachers are placed on the new salary schedule.

Those at or above the top of the salary schedule — $80,000 or more — will receive a $2,000 stipend for 2021-22 and a $500 stipend for 2022-23.

“It’s a two-year contract. The main goal ... is to get the starting salary for a VCSC teacher to $40,000 by the end of next school year. That’s a state mandate and that’s something everyone needed to work toward,” Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said after a recent school board special meeting.

The new contract also brings back a salary schedule. “That was really important “ to teachers, Riley said. “They wanted to be able to envision their career. Teaching is a career.”

As far as health insurance, for the 2021-22 school year, the board’s share of health insurance would increase to maintain the same percentage of contributions for employees as in 2020-21. For 2022-23, the VCSC will maintain the same percentage of contributions as in 2021-22.

In another provision, those obtaining an advanced degree during or after 2021-22 [master’s or doctorate] will receive an annual stipend: $2,000 for a masters and $4,000 for a doctorate.

The proposed Circle of Honor would recognize a wide variety of accomplishments among people who have brought honor to the school district, according to officials. It will include a diverse range of honorees in background, age, experience and historic significance of achievement.

The Circle of Honor will have a board of directors with no more than 13 members, including a school board member, a high school principal, a middle school principal and elementary principal.

Haworth convened a group of community members this year to create by-laws.

“Think of it as a district-wide recognition society, not just for alumni,” Riley said.

School calendars, other business

The board will also act on school calendars for the next three years. In 2022-23, school would start Aug. 11, 2022, a Thursday, and the last day of school would be May 24, 2023, a Wednesday.

In 2023-24, the first day of school would be Aug. 10, 2023, a Thursday, and the last day, May 21, 2024, a Tuesday.

In 2024-25, the first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 14 in 2024, and the last day is May 28, 2025, a Wednesday.

The board also will act on a $432,139 Build, Grow, Learn Stabilization grant, designed to provide short-term funding to early education programs that have faced increased costs and challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Funds will be used to stabilize operations and build capacity for the future at the following schools: Farrington Grove Elementary, Fuqua Elementary, Terre Town Elementary, Riley Elementary, Little Braves in Washington High School, and Vikes and Tykes in West Vigo High School.

Funds were determined based on student and staff numbers.

Funds may be used to support the following areas: health and safety; personnel costs; facility and maintenance improvement; COVID 19 safety; business continuation; mental health supports.

After tonight’s meeting, those attending will be able to tour North Vigo to learn more about facility needs as the district seeks community input on three options for high school facility improvements. Each of those options would require a referendum.

All three options would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses. Two of those options call for new construction/renovation and the third calls for new schools at each campus.

