ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Intruder shot after breaking into Philadelphia home: Police

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOGy1_0cwnKch200

Police say an intruder was shot by someone inside a home in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 4600 block of Newhall Street.

According to police, the 58-year-old suspect broke into the home through a back window.

But he didn't get far as someone inside opened fire and struck the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect has not been identified.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Intruder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
63K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy