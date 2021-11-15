Intruder shot after breaking into Philadelphia home: Police

Police say an intruder was shot by someone inside a home in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 4600 block of Newhall Street.

According to police, the 58-year-old suspect broke into the home through a back window.

But he didn't get far as someone inside opened fire and struck the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect has not been identified.