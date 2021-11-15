ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Police Investigate After Person Hit By Train At Breakneck Ridge

By Hopkins
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We seem to be hearing more and more about people falling onto the train tracks in the news every night. Some cases involve the elderly or disabled who accidentally stumble onto the tracks and then have to be rescued by emergency crews, or even other pedestrians. Other cases are far more...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating crash between train and pedestrian

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Police announced this morning that the man who had been struck by the train has passed away. The Abilene Police Department is investigating a crash that happened tonight between a pedestrian and a train. Jason Wayne Dane, 41, was sitting on the train tracks when a...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakneck Ridge#Police#Accident
westernmassnews.com

Police: investigation underway after shooting in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are looking for information in connection with a shooting this week in West Springfield. West Springfield Police said that officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Colony Road and Memorial Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they could not find a victim or evidence related to that call.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating after SUV slams into building in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after the driver of an SUV slammed into a building in Watertown on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building on Mount Auburn Street found a silver SUV lodged up against Organic Mattress Essentia Gallery. It’s...
WATERTOWN, MA
ksl.com

Woman dies after being hit, landing on train tracks

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday morning in Salt Lake City. The crash happened about 6:39 a.m. as the vehicle was driving west on North Temple. Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the pedestrian died on scene, Salt Lake police said in a statement. Her name has not yet been released.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
wymt.com

Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police are asking for your help in their investigation that began with a hit and run call and ended with the victim dying. It happened Friday night in front of the Double Kwik on Highway 15. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a...
HAZARD, KY
WCAX

Police: Driver hit by train was trying to cross tracks

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - Police say a driver who died after being hit by an Amtrak train had crossed the tracks, backed into a driveway to turn around, and was attempting to cross back when he was hit. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the town of...
ROYALTON, VT
CBS Denver

2 Killed In Head-On Crash That Kept Highway 285 Closed For Hours

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 285 was closed in both directions for hours on Thursday afternoon due to a deadly head-on crash that ended with two people dead and two others rushed to the hospital. The highway was closed in both directions at mile marker 225 just after 3 p.m. Thursday. All lanes had reopened by 8 p.m. Thursday. (credit: CBS) Drivers were urged to take an alternate route and expect delays. #US285 (Hampden Ave) southbound: Road closed due to a crash at County Road 43A. US-285 at mile point 225 southbound is closed due to a crash. Expect delays and seek alternate route. https://t.co/LgxDGtNJq7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2021 Before the crash, Colorado State Patrol began receiving reports of a small grey vehicle driving recklessly through school zones and crossing the double yellow lines. Units were dispatched to the area but that’s when a head-on collision occurred between the grey vehicle and a white Ford. The two people inside the grey vehicle that was driving recklessly were deceased on the scene. Two people inside the white Ford were rushed to the hospital. The grey vehicle does not have any license plates.
BAILEY, CO
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating after afternoon shooting in Fall River

Fall River Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday. According to Captain Barden Castro, Uniform Division officers responded to Webster Street at approximately 2:48 p.m. on reports of a shooting and that a man who may have been involved ran into Tim Buc II at 63 Webster Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy