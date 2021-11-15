Police Investigate After Person Hit By Train At Breakneck Ridge

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 285 was closed in both directions for hours on Thursday afternoon due to a deadly head-on crash that ended with two people dead and two others rushed to the hospital. The highway was closed in both directions at mile marker 225 just after 3 p.m. Thursday. All lanes had reopened by 8 p.m. Thursday. (credit: CBS) Drivers were urged to take an alternate route and expect delays. #US285 (Hampden Ave) southbound: Road closed due to a crash at County Road 43A. US-285 at mile point 225 southbound is closed due to a crash. Expect delays and seek alternate route. https://t.co/LgxDGtNJq7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2021 Before the crash, Colorado State Patrol began receiving reports of a small grey vehicle driving recklessly through school zones and crossing the double yellow lines. Units were dispatched to the area but that’s when a head-on collision occurred between the grey vehicle and a white Ford. The two people inside the grey vehicle that was driving recklessly were deceased on the scene. Two people inside the white Ford were rushed to the hospital. The grey vehicle does not have any license plates.

BAILEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO