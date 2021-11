Picketers say tensions are rising ahead of a Wednesday vote that will determine whether more than 10,000 UAW members go back to work or stay on the picket lines. Deere and Co. made its latest offer Friday in hopes of ending a strike that’s lasted more than a month. The previous offer was turned away Nov. 2 by a 55% to 45% vote, with support from some Quad-City union locals but rejection from shops in Waterloo and Dubuque.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO