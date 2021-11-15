Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Storm of Fuck

The premiere of Dexter: New Blood season 1 arrived this weekend on Showtime, and it delivered everything we wanted and then some. From start to finish, the premiere was a nostalgia trip of the best kind — there was nostalgia for sure, but also a lot that was brand new. Take, for example, the setting of Iron Lake, New York, or the assumed name that Dexter Morgan was living under. He tried his best to start over there and for a good while, it worked. That is, before he learned the truth about Matt Caldwell.

