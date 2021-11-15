Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Review: All I See Is You

In the previous episode of All American, Spencer and Jordan have Billy thinking about some tough questions. Will this be enough to repair their relationship?. Spencer is running around the neighborhood and comes home to the head coach of Toledo State in his kitchen. They want him to play as a true freshman. This means he will have to leave Crenshaw in a few weeks to start training. Spencer has a lot to think about.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO