Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Review: All I See Is You

Tony and Laurie cover this week’s news, starting with the rescheduling of the next Star Trek movie, updated Strange New Worlds timing, and the good news that Star Trek vets Mike and Denise Okuda and Doug Drexler have been working on Star Trek: Picard. Then it’s a dive into Discovery with excerpts from New York Comic Con interviews with the Disco cast and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise. Before starting their Prodigy review, they discuss the news that there are 40 episodes coming instead of 20… and an unexpected hiatus. Then they review “Dreamcatcher,” and of course, Tony’s niece and nephew Ani and David weigh in. The podcast wraps up with a look at PSA billboards in LA featuring Leonard Nimoy’s Spock, and Scott Bakula’s tribute to the late great Dean Stockwell.
