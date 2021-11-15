ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Review: All I See Is You

By Carissa Pavlica
TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're only three episodes in, but we've already hit a little bit of filler. With only ten episodes in each season of Yellowstone, it's hard to appreciate those that jocky us into position for what's to come, but that's definitely what Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 did. As always,...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Is 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Streaming on Paramount+ or Peacock? Here's How to Watch New Episodes Live

Wondering where to watch Yellowstone Season 4? You are not alone. It's a particularly difficult era to figure out where to watch the newest releases. Is that new movie in theaters or on streaming - or is it both? Neither? The rise of streaming and the slow return to normal post-COVID closures has made catching the latest film releases pretty tricky. But in the realm of hit TV series, none has a more confusing distribution than Yellowstone.
TV SERIES
FanSided

All American Season 4, Episode 3 Recap: All I Need

In the previous episode of All American, Spencer and Jordan have Billy thinking about some tough questions. Will this be enough to repair their relationship?. Spencer is running around the neighborhood and comes home to the head coach of Toledo State in his kitchen. They want him to play as a true freshman. This means he will have to leave Crenshaw in a few weeks to start training. Spencer has a lot to think about.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Do You Want to See These Actors on Show in Future?

Two words, Yellowstone fans: Timothy Olyphant. This batch of wish-list actors is spot on. Which would you like to see on the show?. If you’re looking for some fine Yellowstone fan discussion, the show’s active Reddit board is the place to be. Take this latest post, for example. Redditor adiman93 poses the question: “What are some of the actors you would like to see on the show?” – and they’ve got our wheels spinnin’.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tell-Tale TV

Legacies Review: I Thought You’d Be Happier to See Me (Season 4 Episode 5)

Rebekah tries to reason with Hope, and Alaric fights for his life on Legacies Season 4 Episode 5, “I Thought You’d Be Happier to See Me.”. “I Thought You’d Be Happier to See Me” revolves around family and its importance. Rebekah is worried for her nieces’ wellbeing, so she attempts to coerce Hope into returning home with her. But, Hope proves that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and instead chooses violence.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Chucky Online: Season 1 Episode 6

On Chucky Season 1 Episode 6, more details about what happened after the hospital came to light. Meanwhile, Andy and Kyle set off on a mission to kill all the dolls. Elsewhere, Jake, Devon, and Lexy worried that Chucky was nowhere to be seen. Did they manage to find him?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 1 Review: Kobayashi Maru

The cinematic nature of New Trek is never more apparent than on Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 1. It opens with a diplomatic scene extremely reminiscent of Kirk's envoy to the Teenaxi Delegation over on the Star Trek: Beyond Kelvin Timeline and ends with the planetary obliteration of Kwejian, triggering thoughts of Alderaan (apologies for blending fandoms) or pre-Kelvin Romulus.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5 Review: Benjamin T. Okara

You wouldn't think that secrets would be a big deal for those associated with the blacklist Task Force. But secrets were getting in everyone's way on The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5. That started with a directed-energy weapon that the Task Force sought, which the Department of Defense wouldn't even...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Terror Firma

It should feel abrupt, but while Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 5 marks the first of two midseason breaks, it also closes off a solid introductory arc for its characters, world, and conflicts. After the cliffhanger ending of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 4, things looked bleak for...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
TV Fanatic

The Sinner Canceled After Four Seasons

Harry Ambrose will finally be able to rest. USA Network has announced The Sinner Season 4 will bring the show to a conclusion. “It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons,” said creator and executive producer Derek Simonds.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 3

Spike visits a sushi bar on Mars and gives a code phrase to pick up a message from Ana. She lets him know Vicious knows he's alive. Jet wants a Walking Sally Doll for his daughter but they're sold out. Jet wants to leave Tharsis but Spike needs to stay so he convinces Jet to try for a 15 million woo bounty.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Legacies Review: You’re a Long Way From Home (Season 4 Episode 6)

The Super Squad trains for their face-to-face with Hope on Legacies Season 4 Episode 6, “You’re a Long Way From Home.”. With Hope on the loose and Alaric still in a coma, things look grim for the Super Squad. What they need is leadership to look toward for strength. That someone used to be Hope, which is why choosing a leader is essential.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Previews ‘Discovery’ Season 4 And Reviews The New ‘Prodigy’ Episode “Dreamcatcher”

Tony and Laurie cover this week’s news, starting with the rescheduling of the next Star Trek movie, updated Strange New Worlds timing, and the good news that Star Trek vets Mike and Denise Okuda and Doug Drexler have been working on Star Trek: Picard. Then it’s a dive into Discovery with excerpts from New York Comic Con interviews with the Disco cast and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise. Before starting their Prodigy review, they discuss the news that there are 40 episodes coming instead of 20… and an unexpected hiatus. Then they review “Dreamcatcher,” and of course, Tony’s niece and nephew Ani and David weigh in. The podcast wraps up with a look at PSA billboards in LA featuring Leonard Nimoy’s Spock, and Scott Bakula’s tribute to the late great Dean Stockwell.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy