ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Recap: Terry Rozier comes alive in the fourth quarter as Hornets grind out win over the Warriors, 106-102

By At the Hive
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Rozier, Miles Bridges, and LaMelo Ball all topped 20 points as the Charlotte Hornets fought off the Golden State Warriors for...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

LaMelo Ball learning to lead as Hornets suffer fourth quarter collapse

A vital part of the process with a young squad is learning how to close out games, particularly on the road. The Charlotte Hornets weren’t able to do so at STAPLES Center, with a brutal 27-4 game closing run for the LA Clippers sinking the Hornets to a disappointing loss.
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis & Lakers Out-Duel LaMelo Ball & Hornets For Overtime Win

It wasn’t easy, but the Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Monday night, hanging on to beat the Charlotte Hornets, 126-123, in overtime. The Laker bigs got the Lakers off to a good start as DeAndre Jordan and Anthony Davis used their size to score around the rim. Despite that, the Hornets battled back and took a 13-11 lead after Gordon Hayward got a floater in the lane to go.
NBA
At The Hive

Recap: Hornets fall apart in the fourth, lose to Clippers, 120-106

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball scored 21 points apiece, but a 22-0 Clippers run late in the fourth quarter decided the game as the Hornets dropped their fourth straight to the Los Angeles Clippers, 120-106. The Hornets actually started the game well. A 19-4 run midway through the first quarter...
NBA
chatsports.com

LaMelo Ball has to master the fourth quarter or the Hornets aren’t going anywhere

These are the ones that sting. They gnaw at any inner peace. And if the Charlotte Hornets aren’t careful, repeat late-game performances like what transpired in Sunday night’s 120-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center will severely derail the promise generated by that franchise-best start. Rather than finding the necessary gear and sustaining the execution that had them on the verge of earning their first victory on a grueling five-game road trip, the Hornets’ offense had all the warmth of a November toe dip in the Pacific Ocean.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Lamelo Ball
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Rajon Rondo Ejected for Flagrant-2 Foul on Hornets' Terry Rozier

Rajon Rondo's day came to an early end Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected from the game against the Charlotte Hornets for a flagrant foul. He swung down as Terry Rozier drove the lane and hit the Hornets guard on the top of the head. Officials reviewed the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Warriors

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
NBA
At The Hive

Recap: Hornets come alive in second half to take down Knicks, 104-96

Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges combined for 46 points while LaMelo Ball flirted with another huge triple double as the Charlotte Hornets outscored the New York Knicks 86-62 over the final three quarters to take the win, 104-96. The Knicks jumped out to an early lead thanks in large part...
NBA
Yardbarker

Solid 4th Quarter Defense Helps Hornets Down Warriors

CHARLOTTE, NC - Not only did the Carolina Panthers defeat the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals, but the Charlotte Hornets made the night one to remember for Charlottians by defeating the Golden State Warriors, the best team in the NBA, 106-102. Even Hornets guard LaMelo Ball took notice of the Panthers' big win.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors
warriorscentral.com

Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak

Terry Rozier sought out Charlotte Hornets teammate Mason Plumlee, the team's 7-foot center, after the game Sunday night game and joked with him that he plans to handle all jump balls going forward. Rozier outleaped Draymond Green on a late jump ball and also made two key free throws to help the Hornets snap the Golden State Warriors' winning streak at seven, 106-102 on Sunday night. Rozier finished with 20 points — all in the second half — Miles Bridges had 22, LaMelo Ball added 21, and Cody Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors Observations: Winning Streak Ends With 106-102 Loss to Hornets

What we learned as Warriors' winning streak ends in Charlotte originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It's been over two weeks since the Warriors have been on the road, and it was clear they forgot how it felt to play outside of the comfort of Chase Center's walls. In their...
NBA
chatsports.com

Warriors' Steph Curry beats quarter buzzer with 3-pointer vs. Hornets

Steph Curry always seems to have something special in store for the Charlotte Hornets' crowd, and that was the case once again on Sunday night. With the Warriors trailing by two in the waning seconds of the third quarter at Spectrum Center, Curry dribbled past half court, pump-faked, and then called glass on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball Continues To Shine Despite Hornets Woes

The Charlotte Hornets fall to 0-2 on their west coast road trip with a loss to the Sacramento Kings. LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, however, looked like they were in mid-season form. Ball finished with 24 points and 13 assists. He was listed as probable to play in this game...
NBA
At The Hive

Recap: LaMelo Ball scores 32 as Hornets hang on for fifth straight win over Pacers, 121-118

LaMelo Ball scored 32 points to go along with 11 rebound and eight assists while the Charlotte Hornets narrowly hung on for a 121-118 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets flipped the script from the Wizards game in regards to getting to the free throw line. They got to the line early and often after attempting no free throws in the first half and only six for the game on Wednesday. The game was a bit slow and choppy in the first quarter, but the Hornets were able to establish a five point lead.
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Hornets win streak snapped by Hawks, 115-105

Miles Bridges scored a career high 35 points to go with 10 rebounds while LaMelo Ball added another triple double to his resume, but the Charlotte Hornets couldn’t generate enough consistent offense to overcome the Atlanta Hawks and lost, 115-105. The Hornets got off to a tremendously slow start. They...
NBA
chatsports.com

Hawks defeat Hornets 115-105 for fourth straight win

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets played Saturday as the Hawks continued their homestand looking for a fourth straight win. The Hornets come into play riding a five-game win streak of their own, but were on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Pacers Friday. The Hawks defeated...
NBA
chatsports.com

Game thread: Hawks vs. Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks host the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night. Join us on Twitter and in the comments to discuss all of the action.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy