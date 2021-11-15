Recap: Terry Rozier comes alive in the fourth quarter as Hornets grind out win over the Warriors, 106-102

LaMelo Ball scored 32 points to go along with 11 rebound and eight assists while the Charlotte Hornets narrowly hung on for a 121-118 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets flipped the script from the Wizards game in regards to getting to the free throw line. They got to the line early and often after attempting no free throws in the first half and only six for the game on Wednesday. The game was a bit slow and choppy in the first quarter, but the Hornets were able to establish a five point lead.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO