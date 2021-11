Miles Bridges typically visits his old stomping grounds in East Lansing, Mich. during the offseason, making the rounds at his favorite institute of higher learning. When the Charlotte Hornets forward does, it always includes several visits with the person he partially credits for helping mold him into the 23-year-old he is today. That would be longtime Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, someone who is almost like a father figure to Bridges.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO