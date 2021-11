Kelly Oubre scored a Hornets record 37 points off the bench as the Charlotte Hornets snapped a five game losing streak with a 118-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hornets had to withstand an offensive onslaught from the Grizzlies in the early going. They scored on their first seven possessions as Ja Morant got into the paint with relative ease and flipped in a number of floaters. He ended up with 19 points in the quarter. The Hornets did a good job keeping the pace with some help from the three ball, but the Grizzlies built a lead as large as seven points. Kelly Oubre hit a three in the final seconds to pull the Hornets within two after one.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO