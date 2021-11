Modern eSports is more competitive than ever before and so too is the peripheral industry of gaming gear and software. Yet no matter how saturated the market may get, Denmark-based SteelSeries stays deftly ahead of the curve. From 2001 until this very moment, the brand has been leading the charge on performance and innovation and dropping a number of gaming “firsts” along the way. That includes the world’s first gaming mousepad and the world’s first adjustable mechanical keyboard switch, amongst other groundbreaking releases. With their latest Prime Range, the tradition of excellence proudly continues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO