Vaccine passport needed for Alaska Municipal League annual conference in Anchorage

The Alaska Municipal League kicks off three days of meetings for city officials from around the state. But anyone who plans to attend must show proof that they have been vaccinated with a Covid-19 shot. Optionally, they can show a negative Covid test. The event takes place at the Captain Cook Hotel Nov. 15-17.

Attendees must upload their vaccination papers into the AML “CrowdPass” portal, using the instructions shown above. CrowdPass is a government-approved information-gathering system.

The event is expected to draw 400 or more local municipal officials, mayors, borough assembly and city council members, municipal managers, administrators, attorneys, and other appointed officials or municipal staff. Many state and federal officials attend, alongside Alaska’s business leaders and community organizations.

The organization said that it will take other measures to prevent the spread of Covid, including testing on site, vaccinations on site, distancing, and mandatory masking.

DRAFT AGENDA

Alaska Municipal League 71st Annual Local Government Conference

Sunday, November 14

4:00 pm Registration Open

6:00 pm Networking Reception Quarterdeck

First-time Attendees and Newly Elected Officials

Monday, November 15

7:00 am Registration open

7:30 am Breakfast Discovery Ballroom

Announcements – Nils Andreassen, Executive Director, Alaska Municipal League

8:00 am Opening Session Discovery Ballroom

Welcome – Pete Petersen , President, Alaska Municipal League

, President, Alaska Municipal League Land Acknowledgement

9:15 am Untold Stories

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, local governments have served on the front lines, working to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents, and driving economic recovery in our communities. Together, local governments have highlighted our critical role and the key services cities and boroughs provide, demonstrating to the public and to our federal partners that local government matters.

Now, we have an opportunity to tell the full story of our efforts and how we have made incredible differences in the lives of our residents through the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act, historic investment in our nation’s counties and cities. Let’s demonstrate how local governments are helping our residents stay in their homes and keep food on the table. How we are supporting small businesses. How we are steering our communities into the future and helping our residents THRIVE.

11:30 am Break

12:00 pm Lunch and Funders Forum Discovery Ballroom

Moderated by Lisa Parker, City Council, City of Soldotna

1:00 pm Break Exhibit Hall

1:15 pm Concurrent Sessions

Regional Water and Sewer Utilities Endeavor Room

Moderated by Mark Springer, Mayor, City of Bethel

John Nichols, Director, Rural Utility Management Services, ANTHC

Chris Cox, Alaska Rural Utility Collaborative

Structuring Health and Retirement Benefits Fore Deck

Moderated by Nikki Velock, Council, City of Wasilla

Josh Franzel, Managing Director, MissionSquare

Thomas Showalter, Services Director, Alera Connect HR

Alaska Municipal Climate Network Mid Deck

Moderated by Michelle Hale, Assembly, City and Borough of Juneau

Carole Triem, Assembly, City and Borough of Juneau

Willy Dunne, Assembly, Kenai Peninsula Borough

Donna Aderhold, Council, City of Homer

Childcare and Early Learning Adventure Room

Moderated by Terry Haines, Council, City of Kodiak

Stephanie Berglund, CEO, thread Alaska

Anna White, Program Manager, Early Childhood Success, Institute for Youth, Education, and Families, National League of Cities

Shawnda O’Brien, Director, Division of Public Assistance, DHSS

DCRA Municipal Refresher – Elections Club Room 1

Mike White and Melody Nibeck, Local Government Specialists, DCRA

2:30 pm Networking Break Exhibit Hall

3:00 pm Concurrent Sessions

Alaska’s Broadband Strategy Endeavor Room

Moderated by Nils Andreassen, Executive Director, Alaska Municipal League

Hallie Bisset, Chair, Alaska Broadband Task Force

Christine O’Connor, Alaska Telecommunications Association

Housing and Homelessness Adventure Room

Moderated by Valerie Therrien, Council, City of Fairbanks

Chris Kolerok, Director, Public Policy and Government Affairs, Cook Inlet Housing Authority

Daniel Delfino, Director, Planning Alaska Housing Finance Corporation

Brian Wilson, Executive Director, Alaska Coalition of Housing and Homelessness

Kelda Barstad, Program Officer, Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority

· Public Infrastructure Asset Management Fore Deck

Moderated by Fannie Suvlu, Mayor, City of Utqiagvik

Jake Kowalski, Government Finance Officers Association

Tim Mearig, Director, Facilities, Dept. of Education and Early Development

Tim Sandstrom, Director, Rural Programs, Alaska Energy Authority

Benefiting from SEMT Mid Deck

Moderated by John Whiddon, Council, City of Kodiak

Katherine McDonald, Office of Rate Review, DHSS

Sheavon Brunelle, SEMT Coordinator, State of Alaska

DCRA Municipal Refresher – Open Meetings Act Club Room 1

Jed Cox and Mike White, Local Government Specialists, DCRA

4:15 pm Afternoon Break Exhibit Hall

4:30 pm Committee Meetings

Legislative Position Committee Endeavor Room

Sabrena Combs, Chair, Legislative Position Committee

Resolutions Committee Endeavor Room

Jim Matherly, Chair, Resolutions Committee

5:30 pm Nominating Committee Library

The AML Nominating Committee will conduct this formal meeting to develop and approve the final candidate slate for the AML board of directors.

Pat Branson, Chair, Nominating Committee

6:00 pm Awards Dinner Fore Deck

A relaxing evening recognizing municipal leadership in Alaska.

Elected Official of the Year

Municipal Employee of the Year

Vic Fischer Lifetime Service Award

Emerging Municipal Leader Award

7:30 pm Adjourn Day One

Tuesday, November 16

AMAA Concurrent Quarterdeck

7:30 am On-site Registration and Testing

7:30 am Breakfast and AML-JIA Business Meeting Discovery Ballroom

Kevin Smith , Executive Director, AML Joint Insurance Association

, Executive Director, AML Joint Insurance Association Joe Evans, Founding Trustee, AMLJIA Board of Trustees

8:30 am Announcements

8:45 am Concurrent Sessions

Cybersecurity Endeavor Room

Moderated by Lyn Carden, President, Alaska Municipal Management Association

Rita Reynolds, Chief Information Officer, NACo

Jacob Wylie, Support Engineer, WaveRider

Brian Sams, President, Tanium

Moderated by Bruce Botelho, former Alaska Attorney General and mayor of Juneau

Dawn Begay, Native American Affairs Coordinator, City of Albuquerque, NM

Terry Sloan, Intergovernmental Tribal Liaison, City of Albuquerque, NM

Christopher Constant, Vice Chair, Anchorage Municipal Assembly

Meghan “Sigvanna” Topkok, Council, Nome Common Council, and Staff Attorney, Kawerak Inc.

Dennis Robinson, Vice Mayor, City of Unalaska, and Qawalangin Tribal Council board member

Steven Eisenbeisz, Mayor, or John Leach, Municipal Administrator, City & Borough of Sitka

Encouraging Alaska Business Development Mid Deck

Moderated by Stephanie Nowers, Assembly, Mat Su Borough

Jon Bittner, Director, Small Business Development Center

Katie Ashbaugh, Buy Alaska

Professional Development Opportunities Adventure Room

Moderated by Melissa Jacobsen, Alaska Association of Municipal Clerks

Tim Rahschulte, PDA Leadership

Teri Cothren, VP, Workforce Development, University of Alaska Anchorage

DCRA Municipal Refresher – Title 29 Jeopardy Club Room 1

Jeff Congdon and Lydia Mielke, Local Government Specialists DCRA

10:00 am Senator Lisa Murkowski in all rooms

10:15 am Networking Break Exhibit Hall

10:30 am Concurrent Sessions

Moderated by Rob Palmer, Borough Attorney, City and Borough of Juneau

Ranked Choice Voting Adventure Room

Moderated by Meghan Topkok, Council, City of Nome

Jason Grenn, Alaskans for Better Elections

Gail Fenumiai, Division of Elections, State of Alaska

ARPA Implementation, Reporting and Compliance Fore Deck

Moderated by Brent Johnson, Assembly, Kenai Peninsula Borough

Eryn Hurley, National Association of Counties

Municipal Bond Packages and Cash Management Mid Deck

Moderated by Joan Miller, Alaska Government Finance Officers Association

Deven Mitchell, Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Authority

Garrett Macdonald, Cashvest by ThreePlusOne

DCRA/AEA Municipal Training – PCE and Bulk Fuel Loans Club Room 1

Lydia Mielke and Jed Cox, Local Government Specialists, DCRA

T.W. Patch, Director of Planning, Alaska Energy Authority

11:45 am Break

12:00 pm Lunch Discovery Ballroom

Gubernatorial Candidates Debate

Mike Dunleavy , Republican ( invited )

, Republican ( ) Les Gara , Democrat ( confirmed )

, Democrat ( ) Bill Walker, Independent (confirmed)

1:15 pm AML Membership Announcements Discovery Ballroom

Legislative Position Committee – update to members on 2022 Position Statement

– update to members on 2022 Position Statement Resolution Committee – update to members on 2022 resolutions submitted

– update to members on 2022 resolutions submitted Nominating Committee – update to members on the slate of AML Board candidates

– update to members on the slate of AML Board candidates Board Candidates – candidate one-minute intros

2:00 pm AML and Partner Program Services Discovery Ballroom

Affiliate Reports

Melissa Jacobsen, Past President, Alaska Association of Municipal Clerks

Lyn Carden, President, Alaska Municipal Management Association

Scott Bloom, Alaska Municipal Attorneys Association

Joan Miller, Alaska Government Finance Officers Association

Rich Everidge, Chief, Alaska Fire Chiefs Association

2:45 pm Networking Break and Exhibitor Drawing Aft Deck

3:15 pm Concurrent Sessions

Ports and Harbors – Coastal Infrastructure Fore Deck

Moderated by Alvin Osterback, Mayor, Aleutians East Borough

Mike Fisher, Northern Economics

Rachel Lord, Executive Director, Alaska Association of Harbormasters and Port Administrators

Kolby Hickel, Port of Alaska, Municipality of Anchorage

Robert Venables, Executive Director, Southeast Conference

Quality of Life Mid Deck

Moderated by Walter Sampson, Assembly, Northwest Arctic Borough

Nick Farline, Valdez Parks; Alaska Recreation and Parks Association

Beth Weigel, Museum Director, Juneau-Douglas City Museum

Modernizing (Online) Sales Tax Collection Adventure Room

Moderated by Suzanne LaFrance, Assembly, Municipality of Anchorage

Clinton Singletary, Tax Administrator, Alaska Municipal League

Karl Kaufman, Landye Bennett, Blumstein LLC

Partnering with Nonprofits Endeavor Room

Moderated by Liz Lyke, Assembly, Fairbanks North Star Borough

Laurie Wolf, President & CEO, Foraker Group

State Procurement Partnership Club Room 1

Moderated by Dawn Wesley, Shared Services Director, Alaska Municipal League

Linda Polk, Office of Procurement, Department of Administration

Jonathon Harshfield, State Property Manager, Department of Administration

Mindy Birk, Procurement Policy Officer, Department of Administration

4:30 pm Afternoon Break

6:00 pm Trivia Night Fore Deck

A fun event to socialize and reconnect.

8:00 pm Adjourn Day Two

Wednesday, November 17

8:00 am Breakfast – AMLIP Annual Meeting Discovery Ballroom

8:30 am Elections Registration Desk

Vote for new board members and officers

9:00 am Annual Meeting Discovery Ballroom

Members take actions on:

Policy Statement

Resolutions

Elections

Concurrent Sessions

Grant Writing Workshop

12:00 pm Adjourn Annual Conference

12:00 pm ARSSTC Annual Member Meeting

4:30 pm Side Session – Coastal Caucus