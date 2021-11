The long-awaited Hall on the Yard (Facebook | Website) food hall in Ivanhoe Village is scheduled to open on Thursday, November 18 at 11 a.m. We first stood you about the 12,250 SF food hall concept HERE in April 2019 when it was announced that it would house 12 individual food stalls. As of the opening, the space will have nine operating stalls, including American fusion food from Chef and I, baked goods from Daily Bread Bakers, Southern eats from Fork and Hen, plant-based food from Humbl, Mexican fusion cuisine at Pasion, Indian at Spice Affair, Caribbean from True Island Cuisine, and Japanese fusion from Wabi Sabi.

