ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens @ Bruins Top Six Minutes: A frustrating evening in Beantown

By Habs Eyes On The Prize
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t help but think Michael Pezzetta playing the Bruins is going to lead to something dumb. Also...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

With Top Line Working Overtime, Are Bruins Concerned About Depth?

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins boast one of the best top lines in the NHL. But is the talent up front cause for concern about what makes up the rest of lineup behind them?. Entering Tuesday’s victory against the Ottawa Senators, the Bruins’ top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak averaged 3.17 goals per game. That’s an especially striking statistic when you consider that Pastrnak just snapped a scoreless streak in Saturday’s victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, and it took Bergeron until the eighth game of the season to find the back of the net (though he went on to score four times in that defeat of the Detroit Red Wings.)
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins Struggling Even In Win, Ovie The Pizza Guy

The Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday but there’s still plenty of room for improvement as they get set to host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. An old Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand nemesis is headed to the KHL. Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin surprised...
NHL
Lowell Sun

Draisaitl, Oilers top Bruins

BOSTON — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen stopped...
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Bruins surge in third period to top Canadiens, 5-2

The Boston Bruins scored four unanswered goals in the third period to top the Montreal Canadiens, 5-2, at the TD Garden. Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy netted two goals each. It was McAvoy’s first two-goal night of his career. As the Bruins’ have struggled with scoring outside of their top...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Nick Foligno
NESN

What Bruce Cassidy Loves About Bruins’ Top Line Contributions

The Bruins’ first line came up big during Saturday afternoon’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils, and head coach Bruce Cassidy loved to see the success generated from the group. After the kick-start of momentum for the B’s coming from left wing Erik Haula, who scored late in the first...
NHL
chatsports.com

Projected Bruins’ lines vs. Canadiens: Steen subs in

The Boston Bruins are back home to face the Montreal Canadiens and Oskar Steen will sub into the lineup tonight. Steen was recalled from the Providence Bruins on Friday. He’ll take Curtis Lazar’s spot on the fourth line tonight. It will be his second game this season. On October 24, he picked up an assist for his first NHL point.
NHL
NBC Sports

How NHL's historic Bruins vs. Canadiens rivalry can be revived

For the first time in what feels like forever, the NHL's greatest rivalry will resume Sunday night when the Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. It's the first meeting between these rivals since Feb. 12 of 2020, when a David Pastrnak hat trick lifted the B's to a 4-1 win at the Garden.
NHL
chatsports.com

Bruins down Canadiens on a “Charlie Card” night

The Boston Bruins may want to schedule a “Charlie Card” promotion the next time they face the hated Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. The first Bruins-Canadiens matchup in 641 days provided plenty of drama through big hits, scoring chances and intense moments between whistles. But Boston’s pair of Charlie’s, Coyle and McAvoy, took center stage in the latest chapter of this historic rivalry.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
MassLive.com

Bruins, Canadiens finally reviving rivalry after long layoff

The Bruins and Canadiens are playing Sunday night at TD Garden. That’s always notable given the history between the two original six franchises. But it’s especially notable this time because the state of the league, the United States and Canada and the world have kept them off the same ice sheet for quite some time. The 7 p.m. game is the first of four between them this season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Preview: Bruins and Canadiens look to renew rivalry tonight!

Nick Suzuki: 16GP, 4G, 10A, 14PTS; Tyler Toffoli: 16GP, 3G, 6A, 9PTS. It’s been a hot second, but the Montreal Canadiens finally return to the TD Garden tonight! It’s the first in their four-game season series.
NHL
Austin Daily Herald

Bulls slip past Bruins in a shootout in battle of top Central Division teams

It was a fight to the finish as the top two teams in the NAHL Central Division squared off in Riverside Arena Friday. The contest fittingly went the distance and the North Iowa Bulls walked away with a 3-2 shootout win over the Austin Bruins in a game that saw both teams have late opportunities to win.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bostonnews.net

Canadiens, Bruins face off for first time in 21 months

Hockey's biggest rivalry is set to be renewed for the first time in more than a year and a half as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. Due to pandemic-altered scheduling, the Canadiens and Bruins did not play last season and are set to face off for the first time sinceFeb. 12, 2020.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Notes: Secondary Scoring Vs. Canadiens Serves As Positive Sign

BOSTON — The Bruins scored five goals on the second night of a back-to-back against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at TD Garden, and arguably the best part was that their offensive production came from those other than Boston’s top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Oilers, Bruins, Canadiens, Islanders, & Capitals

In this latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we take a look at what nobody on the Edmonton Oilers or in the league has been able to do in a long time. The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens clashed in a historic game, while the New York Islanders’ defencemen continue to be workhorses. A Washington Capitals rookie is showing his skills early on, plus much more stats and milestones from around the NHL over the past two days.
NHL
chatsports.com

Canadiens vs. Kings Top Six Minutes: Loser Point Progress

The bar is almost literally the floor, so hopefully the Habs dig upward tonight. We are also penciling in Phillip Danault for at least one goal tonight yeah?. Would anyone judge me if I stream Big Mouth on the side during this game?. First Period. Oh nice, Mike Johnson on...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy