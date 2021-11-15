Canadiens @ Bruins Top Six Minutes: A frustrating evening in Beantown

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins boast one of the best top lines in the NHL. But is the talent up front cause for concern about what makes up the rest of lineup behind them?. Entering Tuesday’s victory against the Ottawa Senators, the Bruins’ top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak averaged 3.17 goals per game. That’s an especially striking statistic when you consider that Pastrnak just snapped a scoreless streak in Saturday’s victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, and it took Bergeron until the eighth game of the season to find the back of the net (though he went on to score four times in that defeat of the Detroit Red Wings.)

