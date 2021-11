CVS announced its plans to begin closing its doors--about 900 locations across the country. Though that looks like a lot, it's only 10 percent of the company's retail locations. Though don't expect the remaining 90 percent to look 100 percent like CVS stores as we know them. Because the big news is really less about its closures and more about what's to come for the future of the pharmaceutical retailer. And that's the accessibility of healthcare services across the nation. What CVS is doing is exactly what it set out to do when it first launched nearly six decades ago in 1963.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO