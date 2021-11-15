ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi cop asked what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit pictures, now he’s behind bars, police say

By Magnolia State Live
 6 days ago
A Mississippi police officer was arrested Friday after investigators say he solicited what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photographs.

Southaven police officer Harold “Tad” Rogers, 38, was arrested Saturday, police reported.

Rogers allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with an undercover officer who identified as a 13-year-old girl. The conversations eventually led to Rogers soliciting sexually explicit images from the officer, police report.

He was suspended from duty upon his arrest.

Miller OZ
5d ago

Protect and serve definitely went out the window on this one. Priest and cops, no trust.

