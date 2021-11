Meghan Markle has joked about a regrettable childhood hairstyle while revealing that she was compared to Krusty the Clown.The Duchess of Sussex reflected on the memorable haircut mishap during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she explained that, when she was 10 or 11 years old, she had wanted to have the same hairstyle as Andie MacDowell in the movie Four Weddings and a Funeral.“I was 10 or 11 maybe and the reason my hair looked like that then was because I was obsessed with Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral and all I wanted...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO