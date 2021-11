WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team began its new era on Friday night under new head coach Cole Rose. Rose faced off against his alma mater Lee University (1-0) where he was the assistant coach until he was hired by the Sailfish in May of 2021. Rose and PBA (0-1) were considered the underdogs in tonight's contest, but Rose and his staff developed a solid game plan which almost resulted in PBA stealing a victory in his first game as head coach. The Sailfish trailed by three down the stretch with a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but the three-pointer by Alexander Gorton was off the mark as PBA came up short, 81-78.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO