James Crabtree leads the boys field, while Jesuit's Chloe Foerster places second. Crusaders boys crowned 6A champions.Sherwood's James Crabtree told Pamplin Media Group, following his individual win at the Pacific Conference Cross Country Championships a little more than a week ago, that while he certainly wasn't predicting victory at the state meet, he thought he could compete for what he said would be a special win. The Bowmen senior got that win last Saturday, Nov. 6, at Lane Community College in Eugene, finishing in a time of 15:04.5, less than a second ahead of second-place finisher Charlie North of Franklin....

SHERWOOD, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO