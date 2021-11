It certainly isn't uncommon for motorcycle enthusiasts to own more than one helmet. After all, you could consider your helmet as a fashion accessory meant to complement your motorcycle. So, if you have more than one bike, chances are you have a several lids to match. Folks who commute on a daily basis would certainly benefit from multiple helmets, too, as there will come a point wherein one of their helmets will be out of commission in the wash.

