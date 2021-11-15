ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers’ Yamamoto scores in last minute in 5-4 win over Blues

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored in the final minute as the Edmonton Oilers beat the St....

localnews8.com

NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blues 4

ST. LOUIS, MO - Make it a night in Missouri. Connor McDavid became the sixth-fastest skater to 600 career points with a goal and assist - doing so in 421 games - Kailer Yamamoto netted the game-winning marker with 27.8 seconds left in regulation and Mikko Koskinen produced his Save of the Year submission in the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Player grades: Kailer Yamamoto fires the last shot as Oilers top Blues in barnburner

Edmonton Oilers’ topsy-turvy road trip took another turn on Sunday night, this one for the better. In a wild back-and-forth battle with St. Louis Blues, the Oilers blew a 2-goal lead in the third period but came out on top when Kailer Yamamoto scored to break a 4-4 tie with just 28 seconds left in regulation time.
NHL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch score 4-0 win over Laval

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Amir Miftakhov recorded his first North American shutout with a 29-save performance to lead the Syracuse Crunch to a 4-0 win over the Laval Rocket tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The victory advances the Crunch to 5-3-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the eight-game...
NHL
