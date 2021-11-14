ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what TE Dan Arnold said to Trevor Lawrence after the Colts loss

By Tyler Nettuno
 6 days ago
This has certainly been a bit of a demoralizing season for Trevor Lawrence. The rookie quarterback never lost a single regular season game in college at Clemson, but he’s now lost seven in his first campaign with the Jaguars.

He’s had his share of struggles, and Sunday wasn’t his best game. He was just 16-of-35 for 180 yards in the loss to the Colts, but that stat line doesn’t tell the whole story. He’s not getting much help at all as dropped passes have been prevalent, and the team continues to put him in negative game situations (he had to overcome an early 17-point deficit against Indianapolis).

Lawrence’s favorite target over the last few weeks and Sunday’s leading receiver Dan Arnold, who had five catches for 67 yards, said that he offered words of encouragement to his young quarterback after the game.

“Yeah, I think kind of what I was saying to him at the end of the game was he’s got a lot of football ahead of him,” Arnold told the media after the game. “He’s not going to be defined by – like these moments where yeah, he turns the ball over at the end of the game, but it’s going to be how you’re going to respond from it. I kind of gave him a little anecdote about myself when I was a second-year player in New Orleans and I dropped a touchdown pass in the NFC Championship game and there was a lot in the offseason that I let it define me and then I kind of finally just made a decision that I was going to move on from it and I’m going to become a great football player. That’s something I don’t doubt that he is going to be able to do.”

Arnold was acquired earlier this season in the C.J. Henderson trade with Carolina, and he’s been one of the most impactful new pickups in 2021. As a player who has previously been teammates with Drew Brees and Kyler Murray, he certainly knows what it takes for a quarterback to be successful in the league. And he says he sees those same tendencies in Lawrence.

“I have all the faith in him that he is going to be a tremendous player, not only for the rest of this year, but also for 10-15 years,” Arnold said. “And he knows that too. He’s going to get there, these are just growing pains. We’ll get there and like I said, the biggest thing is that we have a bunch of guys around that are going to support him no matter what and that’s really all there is to it.”

Lawrence has demonstrated his talent this season, but not many rookie quarterbacks would be able to find success on a team that’s struggling as much as this one. The Jags will hope to give him more to work with in this coming offseason, but for now, the quarterback will likely continue to undergo some growing pains.

