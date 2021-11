Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If I learned one thing from watching football yesterday, it's that the good teams might be bad and the bad teams might be good, which is just as confusing as it sounds. I went to bed confused last night. Just when I thought the Bills looked like the best team in the AFC they went out and lost to the Jaguars. Just when I thought the 49ers might make a move in the standings, they went out and lost to Colt McCoy. Just when I was ready to name the Cowboys as the best team in the NFC, they went out and fell behind 30-0 to the Broncos.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO