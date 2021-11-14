Winning numbers drawn in 'LuckyDay Lotto Midday' game

Charlotte Hornets (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-5, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Charlotte aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 against the rest of their division. Washington is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fred Thatch Jr. had 20 points as Saint Louis got past Mercer 75-58 on Saturday. Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Louis (4-1). Gibson Jimerson added 15 points. Yuri Collins had seven assists. Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears...
Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-11, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup against Philadelphia after losing three straight games. The Kings have gone 2-6 in home games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the league with 49.3 points in the...
Vegas Golden Knights (11-7-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-6-2, third in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Vegas square off in Western Conference play. The Blues are 9-5-2 in conference matchups. St. Louis is...
Orlando Magic (4-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (9-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bucks take on Orlando. The Bucks are 6-5 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern...
New York Knicks (9-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5; over/under is 208.5. BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine leads Chicago into a matchup against New York. He's fourth in the league scoring 26.8 points per game. The Bulls...
Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City. The Hawks have gone 7-1 in home games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern...
Minnesota Wild (11-6-0, first in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-4-3, third in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -159, Wild +134; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Central-leading Minnesota Wild visit Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning are 4-3-2 at home. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference...
